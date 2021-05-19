Unisys Dutch Pension Plan Transferred to a Multi-Employer Fund, Removing More Than $550M in Pension Liabilities from the Company's Balance Sheet

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the primary pension plan related to its Dutch subsidiary has been transferred to a multi-client circle within a multi-employer fund effective May 1. This transaction results in the removal of all pension liabilities related to the plan, valued at approximately $550 million, from the company's balance sheet.

Unisys anticipates that this action will result in a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax settlement charge of approximately $185 million.

The action, along with the company's recently announced lump-sum cash-out offer and a separate annuity purchase for its U.S. pension plans, has resulted in the removal of a total of approximately $1.1 billion of pension liabilities from the Unisys balance sheet.

"The transfer of our pension plan in the Netherlands represents the latest step toward our goal of reducing global pension liabilities by $1.2 billion," said Unisys Chief Financial Officer Mike Thomson. "We look forward to achieving this goal, and we continue to consider and pursue additional actions to further reduce potential volatility and costs associated with our pension obligations."

