Unisys Quantum Computing Research on Vehicle Routing Optimization Published in American Institute of Physics Journal

Peer-reviewed study addresses critical optimization challenges in the travel and transportation industry

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced that its peer-reviewed research paper, "Analyzing Performance of Commercial Quantum Annealing Solvers for the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem," has been published in "AIP Advances," a leading journal

from the American Institute of Physics (AIP) that covers the full breadth of applied, theoretical and experimental physical sciences. The publication reflects ongoing advancements in Unisys' quantum research and highlights the company's focus on applying next‑generation computing techniques to real‑world industry challenges.

Based on a transportation use case, the research examines the effectiveness of a commercial quantum annealing platform for solving the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP), a widely recognized challenge in logistics optimization that focuses on identifying efficient delivery routes for vehicles with limited capacity while minimizing operational costs. The study also explores how factors such as "problem size" and "constraint density" influence solution performance, offering insights that can inform future quantum optimization strategies.

"This recognition from the American Institute of Physics highlights our ongoing efforts to explore practical applications of quantum computing," said Sean Tinney, senior vice president and general manager of Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) at Unisys. "We are focused on deploying quantum technologies thoughtfully and responsibly alongside leading research organizations and other partners, with an eye toward helping clients navigate new digital landscapes."

The publication builds on recent momentum in the company's quantum research program, which includes multiple Unisys papers accepted at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Quantum Artificial Intelligence 2025, presentations at IEEE Quantum Week 2025 and a recent publication on IEEE Explore on quantum-enhanced approaches to cybersecurity dataset balancing. Unisys is also a member of the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE) and in partnership with CQE aims to drive industry-specific applications for quantum technology and develop top-tier quantum talent. These efforts are part of the company's broader initiative to expand quantum research and identify use cases across industries such as transportation and financial services.

Unisys also offers a Quantum Advisory Service that guides organizations in evaluating and adopting emerging quantum technologies. The service helps organizations:

Identify practical, high-ROI quantum use cases

Develop strategic quantum adoption and implementation roadmaps

Build quantum-ready workforce capabilities

Make informed technology decisions that support long-term growth and innovation

Allocate resources effectively to maximize quantum's competitive advantage

"There have been notable advances in quantum computing recently, moving the field from theory toward practical use cases," said Salvatore Sinno, vice president of Innovation, Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys. "As adoption accelerates across industries, we expect quantum capabilities to integrate more deeply into operational applications, ushering in a new phase of innovation and competitive differentiation."

