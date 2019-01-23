Unisys Expands Partnership with Professional Golfer Ryan Palmer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced an expansion of its brand partnership with pro golfer Ryan Palmer, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR with more than $23 million in career prize money.

Palmer and Unisys enjoyed a successful first year partnering together in 2018, which saw Palmer claim three Top-10 finishes including second place in the Farmers Insurance Open. As a continuation of that effort, Palmer will wear Unisys branding during all domestic and international competitions throughout 2019, while also appearing at Unisys client and associate events. In addition, Palmer's caddie, James Edmonson, will wear Unisys branding in 2019, while Palmer's golf bag will feature Unisys branding as well.

"After a great first year together, I am excited to continue my partnership with Unisys, an organization committed to providing secure and reliable IT services and solutions," said Palmer, who plays full-time on the PGA TOUR with occasional events in Latin American and Europe. "Last year, I was fortunate to meet with many clients and associates who proudly reflect the company's commitment to client service. It is clear the associates all share a passion for the work they do and a commitment to operating with the utmost integrity."

Palmer is also well known for his philanthropic efforts. The Ryan Palmer Foundation, which he started with his wife, Jennifer, has raised a significant amount of money to provide dental work to children in need and scholarships for prospective golfers.

Unisys also announced a new partnership with pro golfer Kevin Dougherty, a rising star on the Web.com tour with five Top-10 finishes in 2018 who also augments his schedule with events in Latin America. The company's first tournament at which it plans to host clients in 2019 is the Country Club de Bogota Championship, to be held January 31 - February 3 in Bogota, in which Dougherty is competing.

"I really appreciate Unisys being supportive of younger players like myself as they begin their professional golf career," said Dougherty. "I can't think of a better way to start my year than to partner with a highly-respected company like Unisys. I can't wait to get back on the course and am looking forward to a great year ahead."

"Unisys is proud to continue our sponsorship of Ryan and to welcome Kevin to the Unisys family," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "Ryan is a tremendously skilled golfer who has already established himself as one of the premier players on the PGA TOUR, and Kevin is one of the brightest young talents in the sport. Their commitment to class and professionalism, both on and off the course, complements our commitment to delivering better business outcomes – securely – for our clients."

To follow the PGA TOUR and Web.com events that Unisys is supporting throughout 2019, please click here.

