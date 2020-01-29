Unisys Extends Partnership with Professional Golfer Ryan Palmer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it is extending its brand partnership with pro golfer Ryan Palmer, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including a first-place finish in the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Palmer and Unisys have enjoyed a successful relationship since they began partnering together in 2018, when Palmer claimed three Top-10 finishes, including second place in the Farmers Insurance Open. 2019 was an even better year for Palmer, as he recorded six Top-10 finishes – his most in a season since 2014.

Palmer will wear Unisys branding during all domestic and international competitions throughout 2020, while also appearing at Unisys client and associate events. Palmer's caddie, James Edmonson, will also wear Unisys branding while Palmer's golf bag will feature Unisys branding as well.

"2019 was another great year partnering with Unisys, and I could not be happier to be continuing that relationship," said Palmer, who plays full-time on the PGA TOUR with occasional events in Latin America and Europe. "A leader in providing secure IT services around the world, Unisys shares my passion for philanthropy, which includes its support of the Ryan Palmer Foundation and the American Heart Association, as well as other non-profit organizations both domestically and abroad."

Unisys is also extending its partnership with pro golfer Kevin Dougherty, an up-and-coming star on the Korn Ferry tour with two Top-10 finishes in 2019.

"Unisys is proud to continue its sponsorship of Ryan and Kevin in 2020," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "One of the premier players on the PGA TOUR, Ryan has proven himself to be an immensely skilled golfer, and Kevin has a very bright future ahead of him. Like Unisys, their commitment to acting with the utmost integrity and professionalism not only highlights the quality of their character, but also reflects a commitment that we share as we strive to deliver the best outcomes we can – securely – for our clients."

For more information on the partnership and to follow the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry events that Unisys is supporting throughout 2020, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

