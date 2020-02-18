Unisys Federal President Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada Named to Wash100 List of U.S. Federal Government Technology Leaders for Sixth Time

BLUE BELL, Pa. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, president of Unisys Federal, has been inducted for the sixth time into the Executive Mosaic Wash100, recognizing the most influential leaders in the U.S. federal government contracting arena.

Each year, Executive Mosaic publishes its Wash100 list of executives who have demonstrated "skills in leadership, innovation, achievement and vision." In addition to his successful leadership of Unisys Federal, Puvvada was recognized by Executive Mosaic this year for his broad support of the federal technology community – including his leadership role as chair of the board of directors for the Professional Services Council (PSC), a group that represents the federal professional and technical services industry. He also has been active in the Industry Advisory Council, a public-private partnership organization dedicated to advancing government and industry partnership through the improved application of information technology.

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson noted that Puvvada maintains a reputation as "among the most visible and consistent leaders" in the government contracting community. He also praised Puvvada as an early champion of emerging technologies like the cloud as well as his strong business skills.

"PV has led Unisys Federal to strong growth, because he personally maintains a laser focus on top-line revenue and capture," Garrettson said. "PV identified and committed Unisys Federal early on to a cloud-based strategy well before the market reacted. This vision has allowed Unisys Federal to compete and win consistently in the hyper-competitive cloud market, many times against much larger competitors."

In addition to his six times as a Wash100 recipient, Puvvada has received many other industry awards over the course of his career, including four Federal Computer Week Federal 100 Awards and the publication's prestigious Eagle Award, which each year recognizes a single private sector executive as "the best of the best" in federal IT.

"PV continues to embody the spirit of public service and collaboration that serves as a foundation for the U.S. federal government IT community," said Peter Altabef, chairman and chief executive officer of Unisys. "While he has demonstrated remarkable success in growing Unisys Federal's business, he has also continued his collaborative work with government clients and other companies to find ways government to work together to serve U.S. citizens. This latest recognition of PV's work is a further testament to his accomplishments."

Unisys board member Matt Desch has also been inducted into the Wash100, for the sixth consecutive year. Desch has served as chief executive officer and a director of Iridium Communications Inc. since 2006. He also serves on the White House National Telecommunications Security Advisory Committee, a non-partisan industry group that advises the U.S. president on issues related to protecting the nation's critical infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

