Unisys Honored as Recipient of 2018 Dell EMC Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year and Global Alliances Marketing Partner of the Year Awards

The Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year Award recognizes Unisys for more than doubling its Dell EMC solutions revenue in 2017 versus 2016, and exceeding Unisys' own revenue target for 2017 by 67 percent. Unisys achieved this milestone based on the success of its Digital Workplace Services and Hybrid Office 365 Deployment Services solutions, which incorporate Dell EMC technology and apply across a range of industries. Unisys marketing campaigns leveraging the Dell EMC relationship, such as Digital Government Transformation, also played an instrumental role in the success of these offerings. In addition, Unisys and Dell EMC are collaborating on new industry solutions – such as Unisys-Dell EMC Airport Blueprinting for Travel and Transportation – to support the ongoing expansion of this alliance.

The Global Alliances Marketing Partner of the Year Award recognizes Unisys' rapid acceleration and expansion of innovative joint marketing activities with Dell EMC. Key components include a dedicated partner portal featuring solution content that shows how Unisys and Dell EMC solutions deliver unique value for clients in Unisys target industries. It also demonstrates how strategic Unisys offerings such as Cloud and Data Center Services and ClearPath Forward® software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing can benefit Dell EMC clients.

Unisys' performance in 2017 increased the company's level of prestige as a Dell EMC Global Alliances partner, rising from Platinum to Titanium status.

"We appreciate the support and recognition that Dell EMC has given us throughout our long and mutually beneficial alliance," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "We are committed to building on the performance that won us these prestigious awards by driving further innovations in the way we jointly develop, market and sell secure solutions based on advanced technology to deliver business outcomes for our clients."

"Our collective opportunity in today's market is limitless. Unisys has embraced these opportunities by leveraging Dell EMC's essential infrastructure coupled with their industry experience and integration capabilities to solve our customers' most top-of-mind challenges," said Jay Snyder, senior vice president, Global Alliances, Dell EMC. "Their commitment to our partnership, and our mutual customers' success was paramount, with results to prove it. We couldn't be more excited to award them both the Dell EMC Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year and the Global Alliances Marketing Partner of the Year Awards."

The Dell EMC Annual Partner recognition program is intended to recognize partners for their extraordinary performance, support and ongoing commitment to Dell EMC. Partners are recognized across various award categories based on partner type/track, including growth, services, storage, server and client solutions.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

