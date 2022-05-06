Unisys Joins the Global Plug and Play Innovation Platform to Accelerate Solutions and Services Initiatives

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys, a global IT solutions company, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Plug and Play, the world's leading Silicon Valley-based corporate innovation platform. Unisys joined the Plug and Play Enterprise Tech program to leverage early-stage emerging technology incubating in Silicon Valley and around the world. The Unisys-Plug and Play collaboration will enable Unisys to source and partner with top technology startups to support its ongoing agile innovation strategy and portfolio.

"Our strategic partnership with Plug and Play provides us with a unique startup ecosystem with global reach, as we accelerate our innovation appetite," said Dwayne Allen, Unisys Senior Vice President, Solution Innovation and Architecture and Chief Technology Officer. "The combination of speed and a wide portfolio of potential partners will be a critical catalyst for identifying new capabilities to help further differentiate the wide range of solutions we provide to our clients."

Plug and Play specializes in driving innovation in over 20 different industries, including Enterprise Tech. The program covers a wide range of technologies representing almost every function within the enterprise. The partnership with Unisys will accelerate the development of technology solutions that correspond to a wide range of focus areas such as big data, customer experience, future of work and cybersecurity.

"We are very excited to welcome Unisys, a recognized leader in the information technology industry, to join our open innovation platform," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO, Plug and Play. "Their commitment to explore new cutting-edge technologies sends a clear message that they are ready to collaborate with startups and industry leaders to advance innovation in their offerings."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

SOURCE Plug and Play