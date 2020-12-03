Unisys Joins The Valuable 500 to Advance Rights and Opportunities for People with Disabilities

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has joined The Valuable 500 – the largest network of global CEOs committed to diversity and transforming disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

"Building a workplace that is increasingly diverse, inclusive and equitable is a primary goal at Unisys, and we believe that membership in The Valuable 500 will reinforce our commitment to diversity and accelerate our progress," said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter A. Altabef. "Integrating more people with disabilities into our workforce is an important part of our corporate social responsibility and is good for our business as well. Drawing on the experiences of people with disabilities, we can enhance our solutions to reach a broader clientele and deliver tangible benefits to an expanded community of users."

Inclusion of people with disabilities is a major objective of Unisys' corporate social responsibility initiatives. As an adjunct to its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, the company has established the Unisys Ability Innovation Group to give individuals with disabilities a larger voice and drive improvements in Unisys' workplace culture and working environment. The Disability Equality Index (DEI) – the most comprehensive benchmarking tool – cites Unisys as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

About The Valuable 500

Launched by social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019, The Valuable 500 aims to put disability on the global business leadership agenda. The organization's goal is to persuade 500 multinational companies that have at least 1,000 employees to make a public commitment to advance disability inclusion in their organizations. By engaging the most influential business leaders and brands, The Valuable 500 wants to create a tipping point within business that unlocks the business, social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world, and the millions who will become disabled over time.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

