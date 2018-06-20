Unisys Launches CloudForte™, an Agile and Innovative Managed Services Offering Designed to Accelerate the Move to the Cloud

CloudForte leverages Unisys' expertise in helping federal government agencies move to the cloud by providing accelerators to securely expedite AWS adoption and automation to manage IT and cyber operations. CloudForte managed services are subscription-based, so users can seamlessly access the full potential of AWS across any scale and to optimize resources, facilitate day-to-day cloud operations, manage across hybrid infrastructures and drive down costs.

Based on its analysis of CloudForte capabilities, AWS recently recognized Unisys as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner offering managed and professional services and skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration. Unisys is in an elite group of AWS MSP companies globally in the AWS Partner Network also recognized for achieving the AWS Government Competency designation for deep experience working with AWS government clients.

"Federal agencies are under pressure to modernize their IT infrastructures and create strategies to promote acceleration of public cloud adoption," said Adelaide O'Brien, research director, IDC Government Insights. "With CloudForte, Unisys has created a holistic offering to make it easier for them to move to AWS and maximize the value they obtain."

The President's Management Agenda, published in March 2018, identifies cloud adoption as a key driver for federal IT modernization and a critical enabler for improving the ability of agencies to work on behalf of the American people. Unisys CloudForte capabilities and results-driven transformation approach will help agencies overcome the hurdles associated with cloud adoption and to achieve efficiencies and comply with federal mandates.

CloudForte accelerates the secure adoption of AWS through the following capabilities:

Faster, low-risk AWS adoption: The Unisys Cloud Center of Enablement leverages more than 500 AWS-certified professionals to deliver a large-scale migration and modernization experience and to catalyze vital reskilling, organizational change and the change in mindset required to fully embrace cloud;

The Unisys Cloud Center of Enablement leverages more than 500 AWS-certified professionals to deliver a large-scale migration and modernization experience and to catalyze vital reskilling, organizational change and the change in mindset required to fully embrace cloud; Secure access to all AWS cloud services: CloudForte delivers access to cloud services as they are released by AWS;

CloudForte delivers access to cloud services as they are released by AWS; Accurate and transparent billing for all AWS services : Unlike commercial tools, CloudForte provides contract invoicing capabilities that are fully-compliant with federal government mandates. This allows clients to easily reconcile AWS billing records with federal contract line items;

: Unlike commercial tools, CloudForte provides contract invoicing capabilities that are fully-compliant with federal government mandates. This allows clients to easily reconcile AWS billing records with federal contract line items; Industrial-grade modernization of legacy applications : CloudForte helps to identify legacy IT assets – from the simple to the most complex – and to prioritize their migration to the cloud; and

: CloudForte helps to identify legacy IT assets – from the simple to the most complex – and to prioritize their migration to the cloud; and Digital trust: A defense-in-depth approach that ensures security is baked into applications deployed to the cloud. Unisys CloudForte assures that deployments are compliant with security policies and provides continuous real-time compliance to preclude configuration drift. Unisys offers deep expertise in enterprise security for mobile and cloud environments, including Unisys Stealth® identity-based microsegmentation products and services to prevent and minimize the impact of cyberattacks across networks, environments and devices from inside and outside the perimeter.

"Federal CIOs are being asked to become the catalysts to enable digital government by breaking free from legacy systems and applications and adopting the cloud as their principal innovation platform," said Peter O'Donoghue, vice president, application services, Unisys Federal. "CloudForte helps federal agencies flexibly and rapidly deliver their mission objectives with the confidence that cloud resources are being consumed securely, cost-effectively and resiliently."

To learn more about CloudForte, visit www.unisys.com/CloudForte.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0620/9597

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-launches-cloudforte-an-agile-and-innovative-managed-services-offering-designed-to-accelerate-the-move-to-the-cloud-300668868.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

