Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers

The service leverages the InteliServe Platform, an integrated suite of best-in-class technologies for omnichannel support, advanced analytics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and identity authentication. The InteliServe solution provides users with a secure, simplified, personalized and flexible means to access support services from any device at any time across all channels – phone, e-mail, web, video, chat, service portal and social media.

Together with Unisys expert live and virtual agents, InteliServe works with any IT service management offering, including the ServiceNow enterprise cloud, to deliver a cost-effective service support experience that decreases the time it takes a client to realize value from the solution.

"Enterprises are looking to provide better experiences when it comes to service desk support," said Rob Brothers, program vice president of Support Services at International Data Corporation (IDC). "With InteliServe, Unisys has created a holistic offering to provide users with an omnichannel solution that uses deep analytics for quick access to service and resolution of issues."

InteliServe provides a superior digital support experience through the following capabilities:

InteliApp ™ , a Unisys app, provides users with a single point of engagement with InteliServe and delivers a consistent experience across all devices and channels;

™ a Unisys app, provides users with a single point of engagement with InteliServe and delivers a consistent experience across all devices and channels; AI-driven omni-channel personalization, powered by the InteliServe Platform, enables both live and virtual agents to provide fast, personalized, proactive support tailored to respective user needs and preferences across all channels;

omni-channel personalization, powered by the InteliServe Platform, enables both live and virtual agents to provide fast, personalized, proactive support tailored to respective user needs and preferences across all channels; InteliServe intelligent agents guide each user through the fastest means of issue resolution – whether automated or live. AI and machine learning enable the intelligent agent to become smarter quickly, providing context-aligned support – derived from the individual's support-usage history – at their fingertips; and

guide each user through the fastest means of issue resolution – whether automated or live. AI and machine learning enable the intelligent agent to become smarter quickly, providing context-aligned support – derived from the individual's support-usage history – at their fingertips; and Leading-edge security capabilities, providing users with easy and secure access to support. Unisys can integrate biometric authentication capabilities and its Stealth(identity)™ solution into InteliServe for clients that want a premium level of security in their user experience.

"With InteliServe, Unisys is transforming the traditional service desk model for the modern digital workplace," said Harvey King, vice president, Services, Unisys. "Our goal is to transform service delivery from a technology-centered process to a user-friendly experience. We want to give our clients' users faster, more secure access to services that make their jobs easier and deliver better business outcomes for their customers."

InteliServe is a key offering in the Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services. Those services enable clients to transform their end-user collaboration platforms, services and productivity solutions into a modern, cloud-based, mobility-enabled digital workplace that fosters worker innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs.

