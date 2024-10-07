Unisys Named a Disruptor in Avasant's 2024 Freight and Logistics Digital Services RadarView™ Report

AI-powered innovation and proprietary cloud-based solutions position Unisys at the forefront of air cargo optimization

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized as a Disruptor in Avasant's 2024 Freight and Logistics Digital Services RadarView™ report. This accolade underscores Unisys' capabilities in driving digital transformation in the freight and logistics sector, with an emphasis on optimizing cargo operations and enhancing supply chain visibility.

The report highlights Unisys' ability to deliver significant business value by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing to develop proprietary cloud-based solutions, such as Unisys Logistics Optimization™. This solution, along with Unisys Cargo Portal Services solution, offers comprehensive cargo management, optimizing capacity utilization, route planning and operational efficiency by providing real-time insights into flight schedules and pricing.

"In an industry where every second of loading and unloading and every inch of cargo space matters, Unisys is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive profitability and growth for logistics providers," said Chris Arrasmith, senior vice president of Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys. "Avasant's recognition reaffirms our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance revenue streams, transform air cargo operations and shape the future of logistics."

Key strengths cited in the report include:

Proprietary solutions: Unisys deploys its advanced suite of offerings, including Unisys Logistics Optimization and Unisys Cargo Portal Services, delivering seamless end-to-end cargo management.

AI-powered innovation: Unisys leads in logistics technology, using generative AI and quantum computing to revolutionize capacity utilization and route optimization.

Proven industry expertise: With a track record spanning four decades of successful collaboration with major players like MAB Kargo, Unisys consistently elevates air cargo operations and expands clients' market reach.

With eight out of the top 10 airlines in the world as clients, Unisys is driving innovation in freight and logistics. Its investment in emerging technologies, such as generative AI and quantum computing, positions Unisys as a leading collaborator of digital transformation for logistics providers worldwide.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

