Unisys Named a Global Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services Report

Company earns 28 Leader designations across six regions, spotlighting its innovation, AI integration, client-centricity and superior delivery quality

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services Report. ISG awarded Unisys 28 Leader designations across all six regions measured — the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K.

New to this year's report is the AI-Augmented Workforce Services quadrant, where Unisys was named a Leader in the U.S. Public Sector, a Rising Star in Australia and the U.S., and a Product Challenger in all other regions.

ISG defines Leaders as companies with a comprehensive product and service offering, innovative strength, strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business. This marks the sixth year Unisys has been recognized as a Leader in the annual report.

"Unisys remains committed to shaping a future-ready workplace that blends cutting-edge AI, seamless digital and physical experiences and a human-centered approach," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys. "This recognition by ISG reflects our dedication to delivering secure, innovative and outcome-driven solutions that help organizations thrive amid constant change. By integrating advanced AI capabilities with our holistic digital workplace strategy, we empower clients to boost productivity, elevate employee engagement and achieve measurable business impact across the globe."

Unisys received Leader designations in seven quadrants across six regions:

Collaboration and Next-Gen Experience Services – Recognized in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Brazil, Germany and Switzerland for its comprehensive digital workplace management. Unisys stood out for its innovative use of experience level agreements (XLAs), combining GenAI capabilities, its XLA v4.0 framework and PowerSuite to deliver intelligent human-centered collaboration across enterprise ecosystems.

– Recognized in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Brazil, Germany and Switzerland for its comprehensive digital workplace management. Unisys stood out for its innovative use of experience level agreements (XLAs), combining GenAI capabilities, its XLA v4.0 framework and PowerSuite to deliver intelligent human-centered collaboration across enterprise ecosystems. Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-Gen Service Desk) – Across the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Australia, Brazil, Germany and Switzerland, Unisys stood out for its Service Experience Accelerator (SEA), which integrates GenAI, telemetry and omnichannel tools to provide proactive XLA-driven support across hybrid environments — minimizing downtime and aligning IT performance with business outcomes.

– Across the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Australia, Brazil, Germany and Switzerland, Unisys stood out for its Service Experience Accelerator (SEA), which integrates GenAI, telemetry and omnichannel tools to provide proactive XLA-driven support across hybrid environments — minimizing downtime and aligning IT performance with business outcomes. Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services – In the U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Brazil, Germany and Switzerland, Unisys was commended for its strategic advisory capabilities and results-oriented business model. By combining data-driven insights, automation and technical expertise, the company helps organizations foster employee engagement and build productive work environments.

– In the U.S. Public Sector, U.K., Brazil, Germany and Switzerland, Unisys was commended for its strategic advisory capabilities and results-oriented business model. By combining data-driven insights, automation and technical expertise, the company helps organizations foster employee engagement and build productive work environments. Managed End-User Technology Services – In Australia, Brazil and Germany, Unisys impressed with its digital employee experience (DEX) and automation integration. Its holistic approach includes Device Subscription Service (DSS), which supports device life cycle and endpoint management along with specialized on-site support and just-in-time training.

– In Australia, Brazil and Germany, Unisys impressed with its digital employee experience (DEX) and automation integration. Its holistic approach includes Device Subscription Service (DSS), which supports device life cycle and endpoint management along with specialized on-site support and just-in-time training. Managed End-User Technology Services – Large Account – In the U.S. and U.K., Unisys demonstrated strength in AI-powered insights, continuous improvement and end-to-end device life cycle management. Additional capabilities include unified endpoint and virtual desktop services, proactive experience resolution, global field services, and customized solutions tailored to specific industries.

– In the U.S. and U.K., Unisys demonstrated strength in AI-powered insights, continuous improvement and end-to-end device life cycle management. Additional capabilities include unified endpoint and virtual desktop services, proactive experience resolution, global field services, and customized solutions tailored to specific industries. Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services – In the U.S. Public Sector, Australia and Brazil, Unisys was recognized for its smart infrastructure and IoT integration, alignment with ESG goals and strategic partner ecosystem that supports hybrid work enablement.

– In the U.S. Public Sector, Australia and Brazil, Unisys was recognized for its smart infrastructure and IoT integration, alignment with ESG goals and strategic partner ecosystem that supports hybrid work enablement. AI-Augmented Workforce Services (new quadrant) – In the U.S. Public Sector, Unisys distinguished itself with AI-powered service desk transformation, autonomous digital agents and GenAI integration — delivering predictive omnichannel support and rapid issue resolution.

"Unisys brings a robust portfolio of workplace solutions, including XLA 4.0 that seamlessly integrates digital, physical, and human experiences across sectors globally," said Bruce Guptil, lead analyst, ISG. "With a consulting-led approach, Unisys drives business model transformation and GenAI integration, with a strong focus on the public sector, education, and sustainability. Unisys' strong commitment to XLA-driven experience management aligns EX with measurable business outcomes."

Click here to learn more about the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services Report.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1118/10028

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation