Unisys Named a Global Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services Report

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a global Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) report. The Gartner ODWS Magic Quadrant assessed 18 providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

According to Unisys, Gartner positioned the company highly for its exceptional execution. Unisys has a proven track record of empowering teams to work securely anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Its digital workplace offerings and expertise help organizations boost productivity and flexibility through seamless, centralized user experience solutions.

"We believe this recognition solidifies our relentless focus on delivering differentiating digital workplace solutions that translate into tangible outcomes for our clients," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Our deep industry expertise and mature advisory capabilities allow us to partner closely with clients across industries to create unified, secure and AI-enabled work environments that empower employees worldwide."

Unisys digital workplace services and solutions include:

Field Services provides global technicians for on-site installation, maintenance, and break-fix support across PCs, meeting room equipment, digital signage, and smart building technology.

provides global technicians for on-site installation, maintenance, and break-fix support across PCs, meeting room equipment, digital signage, and smart building technology. Next-Generation Service Desk solutions empower employees with 24/7 omnichannel support, AI-powered automation and expert teams.

solutions empower employees with 24/7 omnichannel support, AI-powered automation and expert teams. Device Subscription Service transforms capital expenses into predictable monthly costs with subscription-based hardware and support, flexible financing, and AI-powered support automation.

transforms capital expenses into predictable monthly costs with subscription-based hardware and support, flexible financing, and AI-powered support automation. Unified Endpoint Management provides centralized provisioning, monitoring, and security across all endpoints – from smartphones and tablets to cloud-enabled virtual desktops and IoT devices – with automated life cycle tracking.

provides centralized provisioning, monitoring, and security across all endpoints – from smartphones and tablets to cloud-enabled virtual desktops and IoT devices – with automated life cycle tracking. Experience-as-a-Service monitors and improves how employees experience technology every day through AI-powered insights, employee satisfaction tracking, and automated issue resolution. Expert Microsoft 365 management includes seamless Copilot integration and meeting rooms optimized for hybrid teams to enable collaboration without boundaries.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Unisys' strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings.

For more information on Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Karl Rosander, Biswajit Maity, Katja Ruud, Matt Baldino, Joe Trejo, 10 November 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1113/10026

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation