Unisys Names Gene Chao as Senior Vice President and General Manager, ClearPath Forward®

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Gene Chao has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager, ClearPath Forward®, reporting to President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Hutto. His appointment is effective today.

In this role, Chao will drive alignment of all resources related to ClearPath Forward – Unisys' flagship enterprise-computing environment – including technology, applications, security, services, support, engineering, supply chain and product/solution management, in order to drive profitable revenue growth and deliver successful competitive and financial outcomes for clients.

"Gene has proven expertise in application of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, business-technology transformation and delivery of innovation-based outcomes for clients," said Hutto. "His experience will benefit our initiative to take the ClearPath Forward business to the next level, making it services-focused while leveraging integration of next-generation capabilities into our secure, proven technology and related vertical-industry solutions."

Chao joins Unisys from IBM, where he was most recently managing partner and general manager, cognitive process re-engineering and intelligent workflows. In that role, he had profit-and-loss responsibility for IBM's business architecture and workflow consulting business in North and Latin America. He was also executive/chairman of the Automation Innovation unit, comprising 1,500 team members spanning advisory and consulting services, technology development, alliances/partners, managed services and service platform/assets.

Previously at IBM, he was global chief of sales and go-to-market for the Cloud & Application Services business unit and began his tenure as vice president and general manager of IBM Automation, which developed and implemented an automation services platform that leveraged intelligent workflows and core artificial-intelligence elements for IBM and its clients.

Prior to IBM, Chao was chief revenue officer at IPsoft, a global leader in autonomics and cognitive-solution platforms, and has also held executive leadership positions at leading consulting and technology companies, including CSC (now DXC Technology), Hewlett-Packard Company (now HPE) and Accenture.

He earned a B.S. degree in business administration and finance from the State University of New York, College at Buffalo and completed the Global Executive Leadership Program at the University of Pretoria – Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a frequent speaker at technology industry events and economic forums.

"The ClearPath Forward environment provides extraordinary flexibility, resilience, extensibility and security," said Chao. "Those attributes make it an ideal foundation for integrating cloud infrastructure, data-driven workflows and other contemporary components to create modern business systems that deliver exceptional business outcomes – protection and expansion of long-term IT investments, agility in capitalizing on market opportunities and challenges and improved cost-efficiency. I am excited to lead definition of the roadmap that takes our ClearPath Forward clients to the next level of success."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

