Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ebrahimi joins Unisys from DXC Technology, where she served as vice president of Human Resources, Global Delivery. Prior to joining DXC, Ebrahimi served as vice president of Human Resources, Enterprise Services, Global Practices & Solutioning for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Previously, she served in increasingly senior roles with Cisco Systems, Inc., Sun Microsystems, Inc. and McAfee, LLC.

"We look forward to working with Katie, who brings a wealth of experience in human resources and information technology to bear for Unisys," said Altabef. "Katie's expertise in key human capital strategies such as organizational design, career development and recruiting will be important as we engage with our associates and compete for the new talent required to develop, market and deliver our solutions. We welcome Katie to Unisys."

Ebrahimi will work closely with Loeser through the end of the month to ensure a seamless transition.

"My deepest thanks to Dave for the positive impact he has made in Unisys," said Altabef. "Dave has been a partner to me since I joined the company in areas as diverse as bolstering new associate training, accelerating leadership development and idea generation and increasing our focus on diversity. We wish him the best as he pursues his personal passion for helping U.S. service men and women, veterans and their families."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0402/9577

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-names-katie-ebrahimi-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-human-resources-officer-300622271.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

