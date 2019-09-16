Unisys Names Mike Thomson Permanent Chief Financial Officer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the appointment of Mike Thomson as permanent chief financial officer (CFO). Thomson, who joined Unisys in December 2015 as corporate controller and principal accounting officer, was named interim CFO in April 2019.

Thomson leads the finance function for the company, which includes controllership, treasury, taxes, internal audit, systems, investor relations and M&A. He reports directly to Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef, and his appointment is effective immediately.

"Mike's business acumen is a major asset for the company as we continue to improve our financial and operational performance, and I look forward to partnering with him as we work toward achieving our financial goals for the year," Altabef said. "His deep understanding of Unisys, its people and its processes have proven to be invaluable in helping us strengthen our balance sheet and create additional flexibility in our capital structure since he joined the company. We are very pleased to announce that Mike will serve in this role going forward."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0916/9704

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

