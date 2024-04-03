Unisys Names Ruchi Kulhari as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished executive brings significant senior human resources experience and expertise to Unisys

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced the appointment of Ruchi Kulhari as the company's senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective immediately. She will report to Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef.

"As an information technology solutions company in an ever-evolving, fast-paced industry, our CHRO is a critical role for us, as recruiting, retaining, developing, and transforming our workforce to meet the needs of our clients and associates is paramount to our success," said Peter Altabef. "Ruchi's deep experience, sharp focus and strong capabilities make her an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team."

Kulhari brings more than 20 years of experience to Unisys, including senior positions across numerous HR functions at various companies. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at Coforge. Prior to her role at Coforge, she held progressively senior HR positions at Infosys and EXL Services. At Infosys, she held the roles of global sales HR lead, HR integration lead for mergers and acquisitions, and organizational development and learning and development function lead. Her previous experience also includes serving as the global HR business partner for EXL Service's business consulting group.

Kulhari holds a Master of Arts in clinical psychology from Pune University, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with honors from the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, and a certificate in organizational change management, human resources development from Harvard Business School Executive Education.

