Unisys Predicts Eight Major Trends Shaping Enterprise Technology in 2025

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) released its latest report, Top IT Insights for 2025: Navigating the Future of Technology and Business, unveiling eight trends that may promise to reimagine enterprise technology. Based on extensive discussions with industry experts and company leadership, this comprehensive analysis identifies key insights ranging from AI-powered natural language interfaces and quantum-safe cryptography to the evolution of cloud-edge computing and hybrid work models.

"Business leaders today are on the cusp of extraordinary opportunities and face unprecedented complexities as innovations reshape the organizational landscape," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef. "Unisys' IT Insights for 2025 is not just a guide; it's a blueprint for aligning technology with the dynamic demands of business, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliance. The report's findings empower leaders to harness these trends as a strategic roadmap that will help them seize competitive advantage and secure long-term success."

Eight Key IT Insights and Actions for 2025

1. Natural Language Reigns as the AI Default

The next wave of AI will move beyond the boundaries of screens and keyboards, focusing on more intuitive, voice-driven interfaces. This will allow organizations to integrate conversational AI, explore voice and gesture interfaces, and automate workflows using natural language to enhance user experience and efficiency.

2. Shift to Smaller AI Models and Edge Computing

Combined with edge computing, smaller, specialized AI models often outperform larger models in business applications. This approach reduces costs, improves latency, and enhances security by processing data closer to its source, enabling faster and more secure AI applications.

3. Strategic Hybrid Cloud Use Grows

Rising cloud costs are shifting focus back to hybrid approaches. As such, we will see organizations evaluate cloud costs against business value, determine which workloads belong on-premises versus in the cloud, and develop clear migration criteria to optimize resources and ensure compliance.

4. Post-Quantum Cryptography Emerges as Indispensable

Quantum computing's potential to break current encryption increases the urgency for quantum-safe practices. Companies will need to adopt post-quantum cryptography standards, identify vulnerable systems, and update encryption protocols to protect data from future quantum threats.

5. Embrace Entry-Level Talent as AI Adopters

Entry-level workers bring valuable digital fluency to AI implementation while complementing experienced teams' business knowledge. Organizations should prioritize hiring young talent, offering AI training and creating mentorship programs to blend fresh perspectives with seasoned expertise.

6. Three-Day Hybrid Work Model Becomes the New Sweet Spot

A balanced three-day in-office schedule enhances productivity and flexibility. Companies will strengthen remote engagement tools to maximize efficiency and retention, design collaborative office spaces, and support mental health and belonging for remote workers.

7. Energy-Efficient AI Fuels Competitive Advantage

Sustainable AI practices can differentiate companies and reduce environmental impact. Companies should monitor AI energy usage, adopt efficient architectures and consider alternative energy sources to ease data center energy strain and improve performance at lower costs.

8. AI Compliance Requires Localization

Diverse global data regulations push companies to adapt to localized operations. Organizations will focus on establishing governance frameworks, complying with regional data rules, and providing clear AI usage guidelines to ensure compliance and protect data integrity.

