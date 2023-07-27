Unisys Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the 2023 Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Company earns top score, demonstrating its strong dedication to inclusion and diversity in the workplace

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Unisys (NYSE: UIS) received a top score of 100 in the 2023 Disability Equality Index, demonstrating its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions toward disability equality and inclusion. It is a joint initiative between Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

"We are delighted to be a part of the 2023 Disability Equality Index. This recognition is another example that demonstrates inclusion and diversity are crucial to building and maintaining a winning culture at Unisys," said Michelle Jones, general counsel and corporate secretary responsible for Unisys environmental, social and governance activities. "Unisys is proud to join so many prominent companies leading the way in disability inclusion and will continue to champion this effort."

At Unisys, nine percent of the global workforce self-identifies as having a disability. As a business that helps clients break barriers and achieve breakthroughs, Unisys realizes progress starts at home. The company is dedicated to building an organization where everyone thrives and belongs through initiatives such as the Global Group for People with Diverse Abilities, an associate-led Unisys internal group that provides a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals with different abilities and their allies.  

An established leader in ending disability exclusion, Unisys has partnered with The Valuable 500 since 2020, a global business partnership of 500 companies committed to this cause. As part of its commitment, Unisys prioritizes disability inclusion in its business practices, including recruitment, communication and training. Additionally, Unisys offers a notable Inclusive Leadership workshop to enhance understanding and mitigate unconscious bias.

The 2023 Disability Equality Index achievement follows another notable diversity, equity and inclusion recognition for Unisys, as the company was named to Forbes' 2023 America's Best Employers for Diversity list. The company recently released its annual Sustainability Report, highlighting its initiatives to champion a culture that welcomes all perspectives and people. For more information about diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Unisys, click here.

Click here to view the list of companies recognized in the Disability Equality Index:
https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2023companies/

Click here to read the full report: https://disabilityin.org/2023-dei-report/  

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Disability:IN's Supplier Diversity Program is the nation's recognized third-party certification program for disability-owned businesses, including businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. To learn more, visit https://disabilityin.org/.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150

