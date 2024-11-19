Unisys Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® for Mid-market Enterprises

Global technology solutions company enhances workplaces with innovative AI-driven insights and experience-centric transformations

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Mid-market Enterprises. Highlighted in the report are the company's strong capabilities in workplace consulting and analytics-driven transformations for mid-market enterprises seeking experience-centric solutions.

The inaugural report from Everest Group showcases providers of digital workplace services with a strong focus on mid-market organizations (buyers with less than $5 billion annual revenue). Everest Group identifies leaders as those with high expertise and experience in delivering end-to-end workplace engagements while maintaining client satisfaction through a balanced portfolio, coherent vision, and robust suite of agnostic and contextualized IP, as well as solutions supported by skilled talent and strong delivery capabilities.

"Our extensive experience serving large enterprises is a benefit to mid-market players," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "This accolade underscores our commitment to leverage our expertise and provide tailored, data-driven solutions and services that meet the unique needs of mid-market enterprises. Our emphasis on innovation and the user experience powers digital transformation journeys for organizations, regardless of size, and equips them to remain competitive and resilient in today's marketplace."

Key strengths cited in the report include:

Workplace consulting services: Unisys differentiates itself from competitors through its specialized consulting services, including MSFT 365 Copilot guidance and voice solutions.

Unisys differentiates itself from competitors through its specialized consulting services, including MSFT 365 Copilot guidance and voice solutions. Data-driven digital workplace solutions: By leveraging its AI-enabled PowerSuite™ solution, Unisys delivers analytics-led workplace transformations.

By leveraging its AI-enabled PowerSuite™ solution, Unisys delivers analytics-led workplace transformations. Experience-as-a-Services (XaaS): Mid-market enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can benefit from Unisys' XaaS offering, which combines device performance data with employee sentiment to provide actionable insights.

