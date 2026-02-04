Unisys Recognized as a Leader in ISG's 2025 Advanced Analytics and AI Services Provider Lens®

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in ISG's 2025 Advanced Analytics and AI Services Provider Lens®. This marks the second consecutive year Unisys has been named a Leader, excelling across two key quadrant reports in the U.S.: 1) Data Science and AI Services – Midsize, and 2) Data and Analytics Modernization – Midsize. This recognition highlights the company's growing industry influence in delivering governed, operational AI and scalable data modernization solutions.

"The AI landscape is shaped by dual demands: mastering scale and governance in large enterprises, and delivering efficient, meaningful outcomes for mid-market and time-sensitive use cases," said Chris Bennett, vice president of the Global AI Practice at Unisys. "Unisys is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between these needs. We bring deep expertise in data engineering, hybrid infrastructure, and governance together with agile technology, such as our Service Experience Accelerator, helping clients turn AI potential into clear, measurable progress."

Key strengths highlighted in the report for Unisys include:

AI solutions designed for security and scale: Unisys delivers governed and traceable AI architectures that support mission-critical and regulated environments.

Unisys delivers governed and traceable AI architectures that support mission-critical and regulated environments. Strong client experience (CX): Unisys earned a CX score of 87.0, outperforming the industry average. Clients cited quality delivery, compliance and a collaborative engagement model.

Unisys earned a CX score of 87.0, outperforming the industry average. Clients cited quality delivery, compliance and a collaborative engagement model. Intelligent knowledge management: From automated topic modeling to adaptive content generation, Unisys enhances decision-making and boosts agent productivity throughout the knowledge life cycle.

From automated topic modeling to adaptive content generation, Unisys enhances decision-making and boosts agent productivity throughout the knowledge life cycle. Modernized data operations: Unisys uses proprietary frameworks, including Service Experience Accelerator technology, to automate quality profiling, pipeline execution and compliance — backed by real-time governance and observability for secure, transparent, reliable data flows.

"Unisys showcases a disciplined, architecture-first approach to Advanced Analytics and AI, combining tenant-controlled deployment, semantic orchestration and operationalized knowledge systems to address complex enterprise requirements," said Gowtham Sampath, assistant director and principal analyst at ISG. "Its investment in composable IP, pragmatic agentic design and outcome-aligned automation positions the firm as a credible partner able to meet rising expectations for governed, interoperable and business-ready AI."

ISG Provider Lens® reports provide invaluable information to enterprises looking to partner with vendors, evaluating their strengths, challenges and differentiators across offerings.

Click here to learn more about the ISG 2025 Advanced Analytics and AI Services Provider Lens®.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0204/10035

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation