Unisys Secures Status as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider for Third Year in a Row

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that for the third year in a row it has secured its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP).

Capitalizing on the power of Azure, Unisys enables organizations to deploy and manage flexible, cost-efficient, secure and compliant cloud environments automatically, expanding the range of cloud-based services that are easily accessible anytime, anywhere. To pass the certification Unisys had to demonstrate that it had worked successfully with its Azure clients on its Cloud Management Platform (CMP), which is powered by its CloudForte® technologies.

Along with faster access to IT and customer services, the Unisys Cloud Management Platform and Microsoft Azure provide organizations with the following capabilities:

Faster, lower-risk Azure adoption:

More than 500 Microsoft-certified Unisys professionals help organizations migrate business critical workloads to the cloud; Continuous compliance and automated governance : Automated tools to enable organizations to establish and enforce effective governance frameworks aligned with their desired security and financial policies in real or near real time;

: Automated tools to enable organizations to establish and enforce effective governance frameworks aligned with their desired security and financial policies in real or near real time; Accurate, transparent billing and cost governance for all Azure services : Contract-invoicing capabilities, cost visibility and governance that comply fully with relevant industry regulations and federal government mandates;

: Contract-invoicing capabilities, cost visibility and governance that comply fully with relevant industry regulations and federal government mandates; Industrial-grade modernization of legacy applications : Help with identifying legacy IT assets – from the simple to the most complex – and prioritizing their migration to the cloud;

: Help with identifying legacy IT assets – from the simple to the most complex – and prioritizing their migration to the cloud; Real-time analytics and single-pane management : Enabling self-healing systems for continuous operational improvement and transparent management for multi- and hybrid cloud environments; and

: Enabling self-healing systems for continuous operational improvement and transparent management for multi- and hybrid cloud environments; and Zero-trust security and secure access to all Azure cloud services: Unisys' deep expertise in enterprise security for mobile and cloud environments, including Unisys Stealth® identity-based micro-segmentation products and services to prevent and minimize the impact of cyberattacks across networks, environments and devices from inside and outside the perimeter.

"By again passing the Azure Expert MSP criteria, Unisys has proven that it can consistently and securely design, implement and manage Azure services," said Mike Morrison, vice president, cloud and infrastructure, Unisys. "Our success with the clients for whom we are currently using AI-led automation, migrations, optimization and security to realize the benefits of their cloud transformation is even more concrete proof."

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Unisys holds 14 Microsoft Gold and Silver Competencies, including Cloud Productivity, Data Center and Windows and Devices. Click here to learn more about the Unisys-Microsoft alliance.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, both Information Services Group (ISG) and Nelson Hall recognized Unisys as a leader for its cloud offerings. ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Technology Services for Mid-Market and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S. NelsonHall named Unisys a Leader in the NelsonHall vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management in the Overall market segment. Unisys placed in the NelsonHall Leader quadrant in all three areas evaluated: Overall Cloud Services, Cloud Brokerage Services and Cloud Orchestration Services.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

