Unisys Selected to Assist Department of Veterans Affairs Move to the Cloud for More Efficient and Secure Service to Veterans

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – a new client for Unisys – to provide cloud advisory services to help accelerate its transition to the cloud, supporting the VA's goals of delivering secure digital experiences to benefit the U.S. veteran community.

The Cloud Advisory Services work is being performed under a task order, valued at up to $24.7 million, awarded in the third quarter of 2018 under the company's General Services Administration IT Schedule 70 contract. Unisys will leverage its deep experience in moving organizations to the cloud to help the VA with organizational change management, architecture, governance and migration planning. The adoption of cloud computing is a key VA goal as it seeks to continually improve its delivery of integrated health IT services to better serve the complex and diverse health and benefits needs of America's veterans and their families.

The task order runs up to five years, including a one-year base period followed by four consecutive one-year option periods.

Unisys will apply its CloudForte™ solution, tailored to VA requirements, in creating a strategy to accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud. Launched in June 2018, CloudForte helps government users quickly and securely obtain the innovation, scale and cost efficiencies of the cloud while complying with all U.S. federal regulations.

The transition to the cloud represents a key aspect of VA's strategy to cost-effectively provide efficient and secure services to veterans. Under the task order, Unisys will analyze the agency's current environment and recommend strategies and approaches for moving its large and complex array of mission-critical applications and services to the cloud – while ensuring compliance with federal and VA security standards.

"Recognizing the essential need to provide the best healthcare to those who have served our country, Unisys is proud to be part of this project to enhance the VA's cloud computing capabilities for effective and efficient delivery of healthcare services," said Peter O'Donoghue, vice president, application and business consulting services, Unisys Federal. "And with the lessons learned from our experience helping federal agencies move to the cloud, we can enable a strategy for VA to break free from legacy infrastructure and adopt the cloud as a new platform for providing innovative health IT services for our nation's veterans."

For more information on Unisys Federal, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Risks include without limitation that the total value of the task order is based on the assumption that the government will exercise all option years, which is at the government's discretion, and that the base period and each option year will continue for its full term. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0328/9655

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

