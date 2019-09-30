Unisys Stealth® Integrates New Microsoft Application Program Interface to Provide Uninterrupted Security for Critical Workloads in Microsoft Azure

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that its award-winning Unisys Stealth® security software suite now leverages the new Microsoft Azure Service Tag Discovery Application Program Interface (API) for additional security for clients accessing cloud-based Azure services. Stealth™ will work with the new API to update security configuration rules automatically to enable uninterrupted access to Azure services.

The Service Tag Discovery API, now available for public testing, provides a critical capability for enterprise clients that require secure access to Microsoft Azure services without disruption. It gives clients the ability to accelerate the migration of sensitive workloads into Azure, protecting the most sensitive and critical government and commercial data via hyper-secure tunnels, while enabling client adoption of zero trust architecture models.

In 2016, Unisys announced the availability of Unisys Stealth(cloud)™ for Microsoft Azure to seamlessly deliver award-winning Stealth microsegmentation security from clients' enterprises to Azure. Expanding upon the security built into Azure, Stealth layers on additional security countermeasures, unifies security management for enterprises using the cloud and creates a highly efficient link to transfer workloads to Azure in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner. The new API automates previously manual administrative processes to ensure uninterrupted protection, even as organizations and security requirements change and evolve.

"Stealth represents a key security solution for organizations that want to accelerate and extend their operational and applications reach and access to the Azure cloud at the highest productivity and sensitivity levels," said Sudhir Mehta, global vice president of Security Products and Strategy, Unisys. "We are continuing to work with Microsoft on several ongoing efforts to leverage this new exciting release."

Stealth, which includes Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise, reduces attack surfaces in these environments by creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called communities of interest (COIs). By establishing secure COIs, Stealth separates trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted and reduces attack surfaces by encrypting all communication between Stealth-protected assets and cloaking the assets from unauthorized users.

"Service Tag Discovery API clients get the benefits of the combined security capabilities of Unisys Stealth and Azure, in a way that is uninterrupted and requires no manual updates to keep track of authorized traffic and devices," said Jeff Cohen, partner group project manager, Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. "We look forward to teaming with Unisys to help more government and commercial clients accelerate their migration to the Azure cloud."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

