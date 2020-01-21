Unisys to Bring Together U.S. Federal IT Leaders at SMART 2020 Conference

RESTON, Va. and BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it will host its SMART 2020 conference – the focus of which is to empower U.S. federal agencies on how to align mission needs with meeting modernization laws and guidance – on Thursday, January 23 in Washington, D.C.

Speakers at the event will include IT leaders from the U.S. departments of defense and homeland security, as well as technology experts from Unisys Federal. The conference will also feature panel discussions on how IT visionaries, providers and program teams can chart a smart path forward as they strive to achieve their objectives. Panelists will include federal government IT leaders as well as leaders from Unisys and companies such as Amazon Web Services, CAST, Microsoft Federal, Snowflake and Zscaler.

Attendees will hear these experts' views on topics including seamless and secure application modernization; optimal cloud platform combinations; how to build trust, visibility and resiliency into IT systems; and data strategies for improving mission results.

"Cloud-smart strategies and related guidance provide a digital framework for securing and modernizing agency operations. The SMART 2020 conference will provide a unique opportunity for federal government IT workers to engage with peers to discuss challenges and models for the shift to digital government," said Mark Forman, vice president for digital government, Unisys Federal. "At SMART 2020, attendees will learn about and discuss seamless and secure application modernization, next-generation technology for a compelling user experience, optimizing cloud platforms, improving cybersecurity and more."

