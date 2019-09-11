Unisys to Help Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to Verify Driver License Applicant Identities Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics to Reduce the Risk of Identity Fraud

BRISBANE, Australia and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) in Australia has recontracted with Unisys to provide facial image processing technology and services for the state's smart card driver license. The smart card license is designed to protect the security of the 4.5 million Queensland license holders and reduce identity fraud.

Under the multi-year agreement, Unisys will provide TMR's new Facial Signature Image Processing system based on the Unisys Stealth(identity)™ multi-factor identity management and authentication solution. Stealth(identity) automates the process of biometric enrollment – capturing biometric data used to authenticate identities – and provides configurable application programming interfaces to integrate biometric authentication across physical and digital channels, including mobile devices. The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2019.

Unisys will also provide service desk support for the existing fleet of facial image capture devices, case management software and, for the first time, deliver field services to support TMR service centers across the state. The solution will include a management dashboard to monitor device performance and usage and an alert if proactive action is required such as moving underused devices. It will also include facial image compliance software, facial image capture devices and signature capture devices.

Queensland was the first Australian state to introduce a smart card license that uses biometrics to verify a person's identity when applying for or renewing a driver license, marine license or industry accreditation. Unisys has worked with TMR since 2009, during which 4.5 million driver license applications have been issued.

TMR's Chief Information Officer Sandra Slater said Queensland had always been at the forefront of ensuring the highest standards associated with license products. "Our smart card licenses are a very secure form of documentation, as they are hard to forge or alter," said Slater. "This helps reduce the risk of identity theft to Queensland license holders and gives them confidence their personal license information is being kept secure. By moving to Unisys' Stealth (identity) modern image capture platform, we are ensuring the high standards are maintained into the future."

Unisys will deliver the solution as a subscription-based service that enables faster roll-out of software updates across TMR's service centers while reducing the department's capital investment and internal costs. No data is held by Unisys, and all personal data will continue to be retained within the Department's secure systems.

"Identity theft is the top security concern for Queenslanders, with 62% of the state's adults seriously concerned about the issue, according to the latest Unisys Security Index™," said Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific. "Queensland TMR will use Stealth(identity) to help prevent fake or fraudulent licenses from being issued and protect citizens' identities. At the same time, moving to a cloud-based subscription solution will help increase flexibility to reduce operational costs for the department."

