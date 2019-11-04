Unisys to Host Global Industry Analyst and Advisor Event

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today said it will host its 2019 Global Industry Analyst and Advisor Day on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in New York City. More than 20 firms from four continents are scheduled to participate in the event.

Unisys will center its presentations and remarks on its continued financial progress; updates on core solutions including its Unisys Stealth® security software suite and Zero Trust approach, CloudForte® managed-service offering for secure digital transformation and multi-cloud operations and InteliServe™ platform of service desk and field engineering managed services; and the role of emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI and 5G.

Unisys clients will present use cases of how they are applying Unisys technology and the business benefits realized as a result. They will also participate in a panel discussion to highlight their digital transformation journeys and the many leading-edge solutions they are deploying today.

"Client centricity is a core Unisys value, and the focus of this event will be on how our solutions are building better outcomes for our clients along with the customers that they serve," said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, chief marketing officer for Unisys. "These solutions feature the advanced automation and leading-edge security capabilities the market now demands, and our ability to provide them is driving our momentum as a company. We look forward to sharing a day of innovation conversations and best practices with the extended analyst and advisor communities from around the world."

