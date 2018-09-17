Unisys to Host Services Segment Strategy Webinar for Investment Community

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS ) today said that it will host a webinar for the investment community on Wednesday, September 26 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, will provide a strategic overview of the company's Services segment.

Unisys will provide access to the live webcast on the Unisys Investor website, where a replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

