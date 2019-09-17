Unisys to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today said that it will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25 in New York, New York.

Mike Thomson, Unisys Chief Financial Officer will present at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Unisys will provide access to a live webcast of the presentation on the Unisys Investor Web site at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Unisys investor web site shortly after the live event.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

