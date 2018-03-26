BLUE BELL, Pa., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today said that it will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 29 in New York, New York.
Peter Altabef, Unisys President and Chief Executive Officer, and Inder M. Singh, Unisys Chief Financial Officer, will present at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time.
Unisys will provide access to a live webcast of the presentation on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly after the live event.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.
RELEASE NO.: 0326/9573
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-to-present-at-the-sidoti--company-spring-2018-investor-conference-300618819.html
SOURCE Unisys Corporation
Share this article