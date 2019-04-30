Unisys to Provide Secure IT Support Services and Device Management to U.S. Air Force Personnel

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the U.S. Air Force has selected the company to provide a package of digital workplace services through which it will securely manage, maintain and monitor the Air Force's end-user desktop, laptop and mobile devices.

The $76 million award covers an engagement that will run for one year. This initial work will be followed by two one-year option periods. Unisys signed the Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) agreement in the first quarter of 2019.

The Air Force EITaaS objective is to consolidate multiple service desks with varied tool sets to create a single entity with complete oversight of services, increasing workforce productivity and security. Toward this end, Unisys will stand up a cloud-based ITSM solution and end-user device management solution, as well as develop and roll out a self-service portal and call management solution. Unisys will also automate security through tools to ensure end-user devices comply with security rules before they can connect to Air Force networks.

The services will cover eight Air Force locations: Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado; Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico; Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama; Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska; Hurlburt Field, Mary Esther, Florida; Pope Field, Fayetteville, North Carolina; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska; and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

"This project will help the Air Force achieve its objectives of reducing cost, simplifying management and improving the end-user experience," said Andrew Boyd, group vice president for defense and intelligence agencies, Unisys Federal. "We look forward to bringing our innovative commercial solutions to help the Air Force make its IT support services more efficient and cost-effective through the use of commercial technology and services."

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. In particular, statements concerning the total value of the agreement are based on the assumption that the agreement will continue for its full three-year potential term. That is not guaranteed, because options are exercisable at the discretion of the government and agreements with government agencies are subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

RELEASE NO.: 0430/9673

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

