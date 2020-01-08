Unisys to Provide Secure Service Desk, End User Support and Infrastructure Operations and Engineering Services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General

BLUE BELL, Pa. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) selected the company to provide secure service desk, end user support and infrastructure operations and engineering services to the department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Under the task order, the company will deliver capabilities of its Unisys Digital Workplace Services and the Unisys InteliServe™ platform for service desk managed services.

Delivery of these services will support the OIG mission to improve HHS programs and operations and protect them against fraud, waste and abuse. The new task order, worth up to $30.5 million and awarded in the third quarter of 2019, will run up to 4.5 years upon exercise of all the available options by HHS. Awarded under the National Institutes of Health's Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity government-wide acquisition contract, the task order calls for a six-month base period, followed by four one-year option periods.

To help the OIG achieve its goals, Unisys will leverage InteliServe, a set of managed services for end user support and secure infrastructure operations capabilities. As a result, OIG employees will have direct, seamless and secure access to the tools and information they need – enabling greater employee productivity, collaboration and efficiency. Unisys will also provide security services including endpoint protection, network access control, continuous diagnostics and mitigation and identity management.

"This new task order with HHS will allow the Office of the Inspector General to leverage Unisys' proven solutions to support its base of end users," said Melissa Carson, group vice president for Civilian Agencies for Unisys Federal. "The capabilities of Unisys' new, best-in-class service offerings such as InteliServe will allow the agency to accelerate its digital transformation securely and efficiently."

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements rely on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. In particular, statements concerning the total value of the agreement are based on the assumption that the agreement will continue for its full potential term. That is not guaranteed, because options are exercisable at the discretion of the government and agreements with government agencies are subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Additional discussion of factors that could affect Unisys future results is contained in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

