Unisys Wins Computable's Service Provider of the Year Award with CloudForte® for Microsoft Azure

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands and BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has won Computable's Service Provider of the Year Award for CloudForte® for Microsoft Azure, the company's comprehensive service solution to automate and accelerate secure digital transformation and cloud operations utilizing the Microsoft Azure public cloud environment.

CloudForte provides capabilities to deliver self-service blueprints, automated governance and workflow, automated provisioning, security, reporting and advanced analytics for public, private and hybrid clouds.

Computable, one of the leading IT publications in the Netherlands, presented Unisys with the award at a dinner in Utrecht on October 29. The Computable jury praised CloudForte, calling it the 'public's choice' with nearly 20% of the online vote for the category. Nine other companies comprised the competition for the award.

"We are proud to receive such tremendous recognition for our Cloud and Infrastructure Services team, who worked incredibly hard to bring CloudForte to market. More importantly, we salute the clients who implement it to support their digital transformation and cloud migration and operations," said Davy van Iersel, service delivery leader for the public sector within Unisys EMEA and general manager of Unisys Netherlands.

Capitalizing on the power of Microsoft Azure, CloudForte enables organizations to automatically deploy and manage flexible, cost-efficient, secure and compliant cloud environments quickly, expanding the range of cloud-based services that are easily accessible anytime, anywhere. More than 300 Microsoft-certified professionals in the Unisys Cloud Center of Enablement help organizations embrace the cloud with support for compliance and governance, costs and billing, modernization of legacy applications, real-time analytics and single-pane management and zero trust security models.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

