Unisys Wins Coveted "The Drum Award" in the B2B Rebrand or Relaunch Category

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

21 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Unisys stands out among eight other global brand finalists, including tech giants

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) took home the top prize at The Drum Awards Festival in the B2B: Rebrand or Relaunch category, where the company was recognized for its multidimensional creative strategy that redefined the 150-year-old brand for the first time in more than 35 years. The Drum Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious annual competitions for the global marketing community.

Unisys has always championed innovation and creativity throughout its history, engendering loyalty by creating long-term value for its clients. The company's market research showed strong equity in the Unisys name, and the new brand rekindles an undaunted spirit of reinvention and reliability. Today, the brand goes beyond a recognizable name; it is an extension of the company's business strategy.

The brand transformation at the end of 2022 was spearheaded by Chief Marketing Officer Teresa Poggenpohl. "Unisys has an enduring reputation for consistently delivering results, and our new brand positioning, 'Experience Breakthroughs,' is an invitation to our clients and our people to unlock the potential that they couldn't reach before," said Poggenpohl. "A breakthrough can be something operational, like a more efficient process – or something cutting edge, like a quantum computing solution. Rather than experiencing a single breakthrough, we are offering our clients an ongoing series of positive changes to help them transform their businesses. After all, progress is never done."

Poggenpohl secured the C-suite's buy-in and engagement. Unisys agency partners credited the chemistry, trust and the Unisys leadership team's ambition and willingness to be bold as critical factors in creating the award-winning work.

The transformation from a traditional mission-vision-values brand model to a purpose-driven strategy was informed by interviews with clients, prospects, associates and industry analysts. Their feedback laid the foundation for a bold plan to reposition the company as an industry-leading innovation partner with a powerful visual identity system, brand platform and an accompanying cultural transformation for Unisys people.

Key to securing the win was showcasing how the rebrand translated into tangible business results. Within 18 months, the brand saw strong results across the buyer journey. Proof points include a 78% leap in website visitors, who are staying on-site 61% longer than before, converting to leads and significant pipeline generation. Google searches for "Unisys" after launch increased by an impressive 55%, and the company's LinkedIn audience grew by 26%, a clear indication of growing awareness and influence.  

Poggenpohl's captivating vision and steady guidance of the brand relaunch earned her recognition as a top-four finalist for the Drum's B2B: Leader of the Year, which included nominees from leading global enterprises in the technology space.

Click here to read the full case study of the Unisys rebrand.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150 

RELEASE NO.: 1221/9934
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C 

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Revises Estimate of One-Time, Non-Cash, Pre-Tax Settlement Charge Related to Previously Announced Purchase of Group Annuity Contracts

Unisys Revises Estimate of One-Time, Non-Cash, Pre-Tax Settlement Charge Related to Previously Announced Purchase of Group Annuity Contracts

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced in a previous statement released on November 27, 2023, annuity purchase agreements to transfer a portion of its U.S....

Unisys Named a Leader in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ Future of Work (Workplace) -- Services and Solutions Report (Global)

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services and Solutions Report. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.