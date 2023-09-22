Unisys Wins Workplace of the Future 2023 ISG Paragon Award for North America

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Unisys is recognized for implementing secure hybrid cloud infrastructure at California State University, leading to increased graduation rates and cost savings

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) received the Workplace of the Future award, one of the categories in the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America, sponsored by the leading global technology research and advisory firm, Information Services Group (ISG). ISG recognized Unisys for its cloud transformation and security partnership with California State University (CSU), the nation's largest four-year university.  

With Unisys as the strategic partner, CSU leveraged the company's cloud management solutions to enhance its delivery of educational services, expand data accessibility and securely integrate with campus initiatives to foster innovation across campuses, improving the overall student experience.

Through this partnership, the university has reduced its overall technology cost and transformed its formerly rigid infrastructure into an on-demand platform. This allows each campus to provide a tailored experience to students and staff that aligns with their community, profile and culture.

"Our 15-year partnership with California State University demonstrates the positive impact technology can have on improving educational outcomes," said Rudy Gonzalez, CSU program director at Unisys. "Receiving this prestigious award highlights how Unisys can bring innovation to higher education clients and transform their institutions with cloud management solutions."

The 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America recognize and celebrate the achievements of industry leaders across six categories annually. The "Workplace of the Future" award honors partnerships that leverage digital technology and new approaches to drive client and employee experience and productivity.

Click here to learn more about the ISG 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150 

RELEASE NO.:  0922/9922

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder. 

UIS-C 

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef and Chief Technology Officer Dwayne Allen to Participate at Maxim Group's Emerging Growth in AI Virtual Tech Conference Series

Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.