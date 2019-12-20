Unisys Women Board Members Recognized by WomenInc. as Part of 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors Issue

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that WomenInc., a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women's achievement in business, has recognized each of the four women members of the company's board of directors in its 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors edition.

The magazine recognized the following Unisys directors:

Denise K. Fletcher , a former Executive Vice President, Finance of Vulcan Inc., an investment and project company. Fletcher has also served as Chief Financial Officer of DaVita, Inc., a provider of dialysis services in the U.S.

, a former Executive Vice President, Finance of Vulcan Inc., an investment and project company. Fletcher has also served as Chief Financial Officer of DaVita, Inc., a provider of dialysis services in the U.S. Lisa A. Hook , who most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Neustar, Inc., a global information services provider. Hook has also held executive positions at SunRocket, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Time Warner, Inc.; and Viacom International, Inc.

, who most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Neustar, Inc., a global information services provider. Hook has also held executive positions at SunRocket, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Time Warner, Inc.; and Viacom International, Inc. Deborah Lee James , who served as the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force from 2013 to 2017. James has also held a variety of increasingly senior positions at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

, who served as the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force from 2013 to 2017. James has also held a variety of increasingly senior positions at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). Regina M. Paolillo , who serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of TTEC Holdings, Inc., a global customer experience company. Paolillo was also the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Enterprise Services at TriZetto Group, Inc.

"Unisys is fully committed to inclusion and diversity as a company, and that commitment extends to our board of directors," said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef. "Each of our women board members brings their own unique mix of business acumen, professional accomplishment and strategic vision. They challenge us to be better, and they serve as role models and a source of inspiration to the thousands of women we proudly call Unisys associates."

The full WomenInc. Influential Corporate Directors listing will soon be available online exclusively at WomenInc.com/2019MICD. The 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is available nationwide at Barnes & Noble and newsstands as of today.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, executive vice president and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. "We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition. We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors edition for their leadership."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1220/9738

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

https://www.unisys.com

