UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS RALLY NATIONWIDE FOR STRONG CONTRACT ON THANKSGIVING EVE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Teamsters Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) held their third nationwide rally for an industry-leading contract to demand improved wages, higher safety standards, and more comprehensive health care coverage from the international carrier on the busiest travel day of the year. These rallies come as the current collective bargaining agreement with United Airlines approaches the December 5 amendable date despite the lack of a new agreement for over 10,000 Teamster technicians.

"United Airlines has tried every trick in the book to delay negotiations and force Teamsters to keep working under the current contract for as long as possible," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "We are done with United taking Teamsters for granted while raking in billions in profits every quarter. It's time for the company to treat technicians with respect by agreeing to the historic contract United Airlines Teamsters have earned."

As negotiations continue with the carrier, United Airlines Teamsters are warning the public of a likely impending technician shortage at United so long as the carrier fails to come to terms on a fair contract.

"The company is going to lose technicians who go elsewhere for better paying work if they don't hurry up," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Chris Griswold. "This will lead to unnecessary delays for passengers, which we all want to avoid. The best way to prevent this crisis is for United to agree to the contract Teamsters deserve."

Teamsters rallied today at airports in Boston, Mass.; Chicago, Ill.; Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Dulles, Va..; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Newark, N.J.; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. These actions come on the heels of bargaining with the company in Chicago and Denver earlier this month, where the Teamsters reached tentative agreements on important non-economic items such as sick leave and disciplinary procedures.

"As we get closer to negotiating our pay and health care at the bargaining table, it's important for us to show United we are not backing down from our demands," said Patrick Gelato, a United technician from Houston Intercontinental Airport and a member of Local 19. "United requires us to be the best technicians in the industry, so it's only right that we demand the best contract from the company. I'm honored to stand with my brothers and sisters and fight for our future at United together."

Bargaining with the company will continue December 3 in San Francisco.

