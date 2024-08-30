UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS RALLY NATIONWIDE FOR STRONG NEW CONTRACT

United Aircraft Maintenance Technicians Seek Major Improvements from Carrier

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Airlines Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) across the country rallied for a strong new contract from the carrier, demanding improved wages, higher safety standards, and more comprehensive health care coverage. Despite being home to more than 10,000 critical technicians that keep United's fleet operating safely, the major airline has slow-walked negotiations with the union, reaching tentative agreement on a single contract article after two rounds of collective bargaining.

"United Airlines has one of the largest fleets in the world and rakes in billions in profits every year. But the dividends do not trickle down to the workers responsible for keeping United's planes in the air," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "United thinks that they can divide and take advantage of workers by dragging its feet. The Teamsters have other plans. I'm proud that our members at United are fighting as one and letting the company know that enough is enough. We will secure a record contract, despite United's games and ongoing disrespect."

"The Teamsters at United Airlines are the best in the industry and abide by the highest standards under the FAA. United AMTs put their credentials and personal safety on the line every day so that passengers can enjoy safe flights and United can bask in its status as a major international carrier," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Chris Griswold. "We are demanding United recognizes the vital role the Teamsters play in the company's success by agreeing to a strong new contract its AMTs have earned."

The Teamsters rallied at airports in Boston; Chicago; Denver; Dulles, Va.; Houston; Los Angeles; Newark, N.J.; San Francisco; and Orlando and Tampa, Fla. The actions against United comes on the heels of United Airlines flight attendants announcing a 99.99 percent vote to authorize a strike against the carrier. Flight attendants are fighting for many of the same improvements from the airline as rank-and-file Teamsters, including industry-leading compensation, expanded health care coverage, and stronger safety protections for workers and the flying public.

"We aren't just fighting for a contract that determines the next five years. We are demanding an industry-leading contract that will change the status quo for the next generation of United AMTs," said Martin Acosta, a seven-year United technician and a member of Teamsters Local 769. "United is going to have to recruit younger technicians to replace veteran AMTs who will retire in the coming years. Without a game-changing agreement, United is sending a message that it doesn't value our work to keep its planes and customers safe."

