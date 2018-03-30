United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana

"On behalf of United Airlines, we applaud the U.S. Department of Transportation's decision to increase United service between Houston and Havana from Saturday-only to daily," said Steve Morrissey, United's vice president of regulatory and policy. "We also want to congratulate Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, as well as Texas Congressmen Kevin Brady, Gene Green, Pete Olson, Ted Poe, the Houston Airport System, the Greater Houston Partnership and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for supporting our collective goal to improve air service between Houston and Havana and offering customers throughout the central and western United States more opportunities to make convenient connections in Houston."

Launched in December 2016, United's successful Saturday-only service between Houston and Havana has provided thousands of customers with greater choice and convenience when planning travel to Havana.

Houston, United's gateway to Latin America, is geographically well situated to connect flights from the central and western United States to Havana. United's increase in service will ensure greater competition in the marketplace and will improve air service opportunities to Havana for customers in Houston and 44 other destinations in the central and western United States.

Onboard products and services

United plans to operate service between Houston and Havana with either Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft or Embraer E175 regional aircraft. Mesa Airlines will operate regional jet aircraft as United Express. Embraer E175 two-cabin regional jet offers 12 seats in United First and 64 seats in United Economy, including 16 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats.

United Economy offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, beer and wine, tea, coffee and inflight entertainment. Additionally, the seats feature adjustable headrests and personal on-demand entertainment systems.

The E175 also offers more personal space for customers, with wider seats and aisles than other regional aircraft; a power outlet at each United First seat; United Wi-Fi; free access to a library of movies and TV shows that customers can watch on their personal devices' and large overhead bins that can accommodate standard-size carry-on bags.

United in Cuba

From Houston, United provides the only service to Havana from the entire central and western United States. In 2017, United Airlines opened its first city ticket office in Havana enabling United to provide Cubans and other international customers the opportunity to purchase travel on United Airlines.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,500 flights a day to 338 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 744 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 518 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-and-mesa-airlines-receive-tentative-approval-to-increase-to-daily-service-between-houston-and-havana-300622226.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

