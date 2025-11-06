United Breast Cancer Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Grand Opening of New National Headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas

UBCF Arkansas Mattress & Pink Bag Event® Provides $2.1 Million in Essential Goods to Nearly 200 Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

JONESBORO, Ark., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) proudly announces the success of its Arkansas Mattress & Pink Bag Event® and Grand Opening Pink Ribbon Ceremony, held October 23–31, 2025, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. These milestone events marked the official opening of UBCF's new National Headquarters and celebrated 25 years of service , compassion, and commitment to the breast cancer community.

United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) proudly announces the success of its Arkansas Mattress & Pink Bag Event® and Grand Opening Pink Ribbon Ceremony, held October 23–31, 2025, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. These milestone events marked the official opening of UBCF’s new National Headquarters and celebrated 25 years of service, compassion, and commitment to the breast cancer community.

Throughout the multi-day Mattress & Pink Bag Event®, UBCF's dedicated staff and volunteers served nearly 200 breast cancer patients and survivors, distributing more than $2.1 million in donated goods - including therapeutic mattresses, clothing, shoes, beauty and personal care items, and household essentials. The event provided comfort and dignity to individuals and families facing the emotional and financial challenges of breast cancer treatment and recovery.

The events received widespread media coverage. KAIT8 News highlighted UBCF's relocation and outreach to families across Arkansas, while KJNB-TV shared how the new headquarters will expand the organization's national reach. The Jonesboro Sun captured the spirit of the Grand Opening in a video feature celebrating the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

At the heart of the week's activities, on October 28, UBCF hosted its Grand Opening Pink Ribbon Ceremony - a joyful celebration attended by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, esteemed members of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, the Mastroianni Family, UBCF staff, volunteers, breast cancer patients and survivors, and community partners.

Mayor Copenhaver welcomed UBCF to Jonesboro with heartfelt words, "On behalf of the citizens of Jonesboro, it is truly an honor to welcome the United Breast Cancer Foundation's National Office to your new home right here in Jonesboro. Your arrival represents more than just a new address - you're becoming another building block in a strong, caring, and forward-thinking community that we can continue to build together."

A New Home, A Renewed Purpose

UBCF President and Executive Director Stephanie Mastroianni delivered an emotional and inspiring address, expressing gratitude to her team and to the Jonesboro community for helping make this vision a reality. "I want to thank my team. My job is to help you shine because we need you to help the women that we're helping every day." She continued, "I came to Arkansas many years ago and met some really fabulous people. Over time, I've learned more about this community - I've been invited to churches, lunches, and dinners, and met so many wonderful people. I've been dreaming for years about having a warehouse and a call center all in one place, and now we have that. I'm thrilled to bring our headquarters here and excited to grow together."

Hope, Dignity, and Community in Action

For the hundreds of patients and survivors who attended the UBCF Mattress & Pink Bag Event®, the experience was about far more than receiving essential goods - it was about connection, dignity, and renewed hope.

Ellen, who traveled from Dallas, Texas, shared, "I drove all the way from Dallas, and the trip was so worth it! I was assigned a personal shopper, and she made me feel very special. I am so thankful to the sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who makes this event possible."

Jacqueline, living with metastatic breast cancer, reflected on the emotional impact of the experience: "There are few opportunities for true joy in the life of someone with cancer. This was amazing, what an incredible experience. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

And Arora, who attended with her mother, described how meaningful the event was for her family: "I came in with my Momma, who's been kicking cancer since 2018. I am undone by the amount of love, support, and care we received here. Thank you all so much for celebrating and honoring my Momma and all the other warrior women who came in today. This was a truly incredible experience and I cannot thank you enough."

Lastly, Hope (name changed) shared, "Today is my one year anniversary since my mastectomy. I could not have had a better way to celebrate than the Pink Bag Event. Everyone was so kind and welcoming.... I cannot wait to do this event as a volunteer. Thank you!"

These stories reflect what UBCF strives to create - a space of healing, community, and hope for families navigating one of life's hardest journeys.

Community Partners Make It Possible

UBCF extends heartfelt thanks to the many local businesses, organizations, and media partners who made these milestone events possible. Special appreciation goes to KAIT, More Media, Jonesboro Media Group, Northeast Arkansas News, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rosaholics, Alpha-Lit Marquee Letters, Chow Down Food Truck, Hedges Portable Toilets, Golden Grotto, Copy Palace, Biscuits and Grace, and numerous other generous supporters who contributed their time, services, and creativity. Their support exemplifies the compassion and community spirit that make Jonesboro such a welcoming new home for UBCF.

As Mayor Copenhaver emphasized during his speech at the Grand Opening, "Together we will work for changing statistics - through awareness, access, and hope."

With its new National Headquarters in Jonesboro, UBCF enters its next 25 years rooted in compassion, driven by purpose, and committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated , 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's mission and programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

SOURCE United Breast Cancer Foundation