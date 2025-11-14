United Breast Cancer Foundation Launches 3-Tiered Digital Billboard in Times Square to Mark 25th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is proud to unveil a dynamic three-tiered digital billboard in New York City's Times Square, celebrating its 25th anniversary and sharing its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. The billboard, which launched in October, will run through December 31, 2025, offering critical visibility during the busiest season of the year.

Located at the intersection of 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, the fully digital display faces westbound traffic on 42nd Street. This prominent location places the billboard directly at one of the entrances to the Times Square–42nd Street subway station, the busiest in the MTA system, and just steps from two of Broadway's highest-grossing productions: Harry Potter & The Cursed Child and Disney's Aladdin.

Running a 15-second spot 20 times per hour, the billboard features UBCF's bold 25th anniversary logo alongside vital educational messages, including "1 in 8 women are diagnosed" and "early detection saves lives."

A QR code displayed on the billboard links directly to UBCF's official website, where viewers can access valuable resources and learn how to support the foundation's mission through donations and engagement.

Times Square is one of the most visited locations in the world, with approximately 250,000 pedestrians per day and over 10 million visitors per month. During the holiday season, foot traffic increases significantly, providing UBCF with an extraordinary platform to raise awareness and connect with millions of people from around the globe.

"This campaign is a proud reflection of United Breast Cancer Foundation's 25 years of service and impact," said Stephanie Mastroianni, President & Executive Director of United Breast Cancer Foundation. "Over the past two and a half decades, UBCF has supported countless individuals and families across the country with compassion, care, and critical resources. This milestone marks not just our history, but our ongoing commitment to provide hope and support to those who need it most."

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's mission and programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

