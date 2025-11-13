United Breast Cancer Foundation Hosts Free Mattress Giveaway in Louisville - 7th Consecutive Year Supporting Local Breast Cancer Patients

UBCF to distribute 160 therapeutic queen mattresses to patients and survivors, improving quality of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is proud to announce its 7th consecutive year supporting breast cancer patients and survivors in the Louisville, Kentucky region. On Saturday, November 22, 2025, UBCF will host its free Mattress Giveaway at the Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky. The event provides queen-size therapeutic mattresses at no cost to qualified and pre-approved recipients, offering comfort and relief to those affected by breast cancer.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Location: Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, KY

Recipients: Breast cancer patients and survivors (Kentucky residency not required)

Application process: https://ubcf.org/kentucky/

Gratitude to Local Partners

UBCF extends heartfelt thanks to Brookfield Properties for donating the event space at Mall St. Matthews, making this important community effort possible.

A special thank-you also goes to the Derby City Dragons, Louisville's breast cancer survivor dragon boat team, for coordinating volunteers and lending their spirit of collaboration and teamwork to the event.

Why This Support Matters

Kentucky continues to face significant challenges when it comes to breast cancer:

Kentucky remains among the states with the highest overall cancer rates in the U.S., according to Advisory Board.

Breast cancer accounts for about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new cancers diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year as reported by ACS.

For patients battling breast cancer, restorative sleep plays a crucial role in healing, recovery, and emotional health. By providing high-quality therapeutic mattresses, UBCF helps relieve one of the many burdens faced by survivors and those in treatment, allowing both patients and survivors to rest and recover more comfortably.

What recipients are saying

"I wanted to be sure I reached out to say thank you a million times for the amazing experience... The mattress is the best mattress I have ever had in my life.. Everything was amazing, especially the experience of being around others in a similar situation as myself. Thank you again and many blessings. ~ Kara"

"I wanted to… reach out directly and express how much it truly means to me to go to sleep more comfortably at night without the aches and pains I experienced before getting my new mattress.

The event was… a powerful reminder that kindness and support still exist in "abundance". Receiving the gifts made me feel seen, supported, and genuinely cared for… With heartfelt appreciation, Alisa"

"I truly enjoyed this event. I could feel the love and support from everyone involved. The mattress has made a very big difference in my sleep. I truly want to thank everyone involved and pray God's Blessings upon each of you for the wonderful work that you do. ~ Melissa"

Through distribution events like the UBCF Mattress Giveaway, United Breast Cancer Foundation continues to bring hope, comfort, and tangible relief to individuals and families navigating the challenges of breast cancer. Each mattress provided represents more than just a gift - it's a message of care, compassion, and community support that empowers survivors and patients to rest easier and recover with renewed strength.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's mission and programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

For more information or to apply for the Louisville Mattress Giveaway, visit: https://ubcf.org/kentucky/

SOURCE United Breast Cancer Foundation