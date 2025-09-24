United Breast Cancer Foundation Re-Ignites Collaboration with Nine Line Apparel for 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Limited-Edition 'Warriors Wear Pink' Collection Launches as UBCF Celebrates 25 Years of Impact in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is proud to announce the return of its impactful collaboration with Nine Line Apparel for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the fourth consecutive year the two organizations have joined forces to raise breast cancer awareness and support those impacted by the disease. The 2025 campaign is especially significant as UBCF celebrates its 25th anniversary of service to individuals and families affected by breast cancer nationwide.

UBCF X Nine Line Apparel Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 Limited Edition Designs #UBCFxNineLine

The 2025 UBCF x Nine Line Apparel Breast Cancer Awareness collection is now live and will be available for a limited time only. This exclusive collection features bold and powerful new designs including "Warriors Wear Pink", and a custom Ribbon Flag design. The apparel lineup includes high-quality American-made tee shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies - each created to inspire strength, visibility, and solidarity within the breast cancer community and beyond. Together, UBCF and Nine Line Apparel aim to not only raise awareness but to inspire action, advocacy, and meaningful impact.

Five dollars from every unit sold will directly support UBCF's mission and programs, funding essential services such as breast cancer screenings, grants to individuals, support for children directly impacted by breast cancer, and more. UBCF provides services to women, men, and families nationwide, focusing on education, prevention, early detection, active treatment and long-term survivorship support.

"This collaboration reminds the world that warriors come in all forms. We're honored to continue this meaningful work with Nine Line Apparel," said Stephanie Mastroianni, Executive Director of UBCF. "Every item purchased from this limited collection helps us provide more people the support they need and deserve."

Nine Line Apparel shared, ""We are PROUD to help support the FIGHT against breast cancer. We've created two designs this year that will both support aid in the prevention, treatment, and cure of the disease. Both of these designs directly benefit United Breast Cancer Foundation patient and family service programs, including the breast screening program. Early detection is key to survival."

The public is encouraged to shop the Breast Cancer Awareness collection at https://www.ninelineapparel.com/collections/breast-cancer-awareness and support the campaign by sharing images and stories online using hashtag #UBCFxNineLine

More information on UBCF's programs, impact, and donation opportunities can be found at UBCF.org.

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds as well as vehicle and property donations. Learn more https://ubcf.org/

About Nine Line Apparel

Founded on a commitment to patriotism and purpose, Nine Line Apparel designs and delivers apparel and gear that reflect values of service, resilience, and commitment. The Breast Cancer Awareness collection is one of its limited–time campaigns giving back to causes that matter.

