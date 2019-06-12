United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" And "Cinema Park" Introduces ScreenX To Russia

ScreenX target opening date is set for 2019 inside Formula Kino Evropa, one of the most successful theaters of United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" and "Cinema Park". With nine modern cinema halls that welcome 1,182 guests, Formula Kino Evropa is situated in Evopeiskiy, one of the busiest shopping malls in Moscow. United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" and "Cinema Park" consists of 76 cinemas in 30 cities, operating in 636 cinema halls, being the biggest cinema chain in Russia.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"We are so pleased today to be signing a new deal to expand ScreenX into Russia with our partner United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" and "Cinema Park"," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are incredibly fortunate to be working with such a great partner as they are true pioneers who believe in revolutionizing the cinematic landscape. We look forward to continuing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come."

"As leaders of the cinema market in Russia, we think it is necessary to incorporate modern technology into our cinemas so that our guests can have a truly unique movie-going experience," said Alexey Vasyasin, CEO of United Cinema Chain "KinoOkko". "We are truly grateful to our partners from CJ 4DPLEX who are working with us to share what true immersive movie-going experience means for our audiences and look to the future to bring more of the ScreenX technology to Russia."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 650 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 75,000 4DX seats operate in 648 auditoriums, spanning 63 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 220 screens around the world, including 90 screens in South Korea; 73 screens in China; 20 in the United States; 12 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 3 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

About United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" and "Cinema Park"

As a part of Rambler Group, United Cinema Chain "Formula Kino" and "Cinema Park" is the biggest cinema chain in Russia. It consists of 76 cinemas in 30 cities of Russia, operating 636 cinema halls, which means every seventh cinema hall in the country.

