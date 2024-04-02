United Digestive Announces Dr. Neal C. Patel as CEO

"I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together from the early beginnings of one practice in 2018 to a formidable national platform across multiple states. I am also proud that we implemented a healthy CEO succession process, and it's now very exciting for me to pass the baton to Dr. Neal Patel. Dr. Patel is a gifted leader. His strategic vision, operational acumen, and commitment to our company's patient-focused mission make him the ideal leader to carry UD into the future," said Mark Gilreath.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Dr. Neal C. Patel served as president and chief strategy officer for the organization, further solidifying his deep understanding of the company's partnerships, operations, and strategic direction.

Dr. Patel expressed gratitude for the opportunity: "I am deeply honored to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth. Mark's mentorship and vision have set a strong foundation, and I am committed to building upon it to drive innovation and excellence. This transition strengthens our dyad collaboration between physicians and administrators to deliver superior patient care."

Evan Wildstein, partner at Kohlberg, commented on the transition: "Dr. Patel's appointment as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for UD. Given his deep understanding of the issues that physicians are faced with and proven leadership, we are confident that he will accelerate the company's growth plans and further solidify UD's position as a leader in gastrointestinal healthcare."

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

