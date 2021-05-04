United Digestive Partners with East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces further expansion in Georgia through a partnership with East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (EAGA).

Founded in 1981, EAGA provides diagnostic and therapeutic gastroenterology services, including advanced endoscopy techniques. EAGA operates four clinics and two endoscopy centers, and its care team includes four gastroenterologists, two anesthesia providers, and two advanced practice providers.

"We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with United Digestive," said Dr. David Socoloff of EAGA. "By leveraging their operational strength and advanced technology, we will accelerate our ability to deliver high-quality care for our patients and the communities we serve."

Through a robust suite of managed services, United Digestive brings operational best practices to GI groups while allowing providers to retain their clinical independence and continued emphasis on patient care.

"East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates is a longstanding and well-respected practice in Georgia, and we are honored to welcome them to United Digestive," said Neal C. Patel, MD, Chief Strategy Officer of United Digestive. "Not only are they a great cultural fit with our organization, but their unwavering commitment to patient care aligns with ours."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is an Atlanta-based physician practice management company focused on delivering value for GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. The company serves independent practices by leveraging advanced operational infrastructure and insights to reduce administrative burden, while supporting clinicians' objective to provide the highest-quality patient care.

