United Digestive Recognized Among Top 6 Gastroenterology Companies to Watch in 2024

Becker's GI & Endoscopy's Recognition Reaffirms United Digestive's Leadership in Digestive Healthcare

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide, has been named by Becker's GI & Endoscopy as one of the top six gastroenterology companies to watch in 2024. The recognition underscores United Digestive's commitment to excellence in patient care and its innovative approach to gastroenterology.

In its publication, Becker's highlighted United Digestive's extensive network, which comprises more than 81 locations and 129 physicians. Last year, the company expanded its reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions by acquiring Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both located in Naples, Florida. Additionally, it forged a partnership with Oscar Health to extend its services to patients and built a robust revenue cycle management department of over 100 team members to serve the company's partner practice network. These moves demonstrate United Digestive's commitment to delivering accessible and innovative care solutions to patients across different markets.

"Being named one of the top gastroenterology companies to watch in 2024 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, president of United Digestive. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence and leadership in the field. As we continue to grow and expand our services, we remain committed to delivering top-tier care and embracing innovation in practice."

For more information about United Digestive, visit uniteddigestive.com

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

