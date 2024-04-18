United Direct Solutions Empowers Financial Institutions to Meet the Increasing Needs of Multi-Generational Households

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leading direct marketing company, recognizes the complexities that banks, credit unions and financial planning services face as they navigate today's evolving landscape of family banking. With proven data-driven strategies and insights, rooted in security and compliance, UDS helps institutions implement effective financial services marketing campaigns to connect with the rising number of multi-generational households.

Multi-generational households, where two or more adult generations live under one roof, have quadrupled in the U.S. since the 1970s according to Pew Research, an increase attributed to economic factors, cultural preferences and longer lifespans. While these living conditions can offer both emotional and financial support, they also bring new considerations for financial planning. Addressing the unique needs of these clients – from budgeting and healthcare cost-planning, to saving, investing and transitioning to Medicare or elder care – helps to protect and support their financial future and livelihood.

UDS recommends tailored communications strategies for banks, credit unions and financial planning services to resonate with cohabitating customers across all generations, including:

Omni-channel Marketing : Utilize a diverse mix of communication channels, including direct mail and digital marketing on websites and social media platforms. By using data-driven insights and IP targeting, this omni-channel marketing approach ensures connection with each generation on their preferred platforms.

Utilize a diverse mix of communication channels, including direct mail and digital marketing on websites and social media platforms. By using data-driven insights and IP targeting, this omni-channel marketing approach ensures connection with each generation on their preferred platforms. Content for All Ages: Develop engaging content that resonates with each generation's financial concerns through infographics, videos, augmented reality experiences and other educational resources. This may include savings tips for Gen Z and Alpha, retirement planning options for Baby Boomers and resources on managing caregiving costs for Millennials.

Develop engaging content that resonates with each generation's financial concerns through infographics, videos, augmented reality experiences and other educational resources. This may include savings tips for Gen Z and Alpha, retirement planning options for Baby Boomers and resources on managing caregiving costs for Millennials. Interactive Workshops: Host interactive workshops and seminars focused on multi-generational financial planning. Provide personalized handouts using variable data printing, tailored to each generation and their financial goals, promoting open communication within families.

Host interactive workshops and seminars focused on multi-generational financial planning. Provide personalized handouts using variable data printing, tailored to each generation and their financial goals, promoting open communication within families. Technology Integration: Leverage technology to simplify financial management for families. Offer user-friendly digital experiences through online budgeting tools and joint account management options.

Leverage technology to simplify financial management for families. Offer user-friendly digital experiences through online budgeting tools and joint account management options. Loyalty Programs: Offer customized incentives that reward customers for their banking activity, fostering long-term relationships for current (and future) family members.

Read more on Financial Services Marketing Strategies for Multi-Generational Households on the UDS Blog.

United Direct Solutions provides proven expertise to financial institutions, helping them connect with multi-generational households through informed marketing strategies and data-driven targeting. To learn more, visit www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, United Direct Solutions is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

SOURCE United Direct Solutions