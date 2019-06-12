United Federal Credit Union Adds Online Appointment Scheduling with Coconut Software

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - United Federal Credit Union (United), one of the top 100 largest federally-insured credit unions in the U.S, has partnered with Coconut Software to offer more streamlined appointment scheduling to its members and non-members.

"By providing members with new ways to interact with credit unions, Coconut Software is committed to enhancing the member experience," said Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "From first contact to final resolution, by maintaining a credit union's personal touch across the digital space and keeping the door open for business, we aim to create a positive experience for everyone involved."

The new platform allows people to quickly and easily schedule appointments with member service advisors, business service advisors, or mortgage advisors in-person or online. Confirmations and reminders are sent out automatically, notifying both the member and the United representative of the upcoming appointment.

Investing in digital innovations that enhance the member experience and deepen relationships through personalized interactions continues to be a priority for United. In addition to appointment scheduling, United has also recently launched digital improvements such as touch ID and facial recognition for mobile banking login, created an enhanced online loan application, and continues to perform ongoing website updates to improve ease-of-use.

"United is committed to providing a frictionless digital experience for our members," said Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, Erin Hennessy. "Scheduling appointments online is another step in giving members the ability to interact with our team when and how they choose, and makes more efficient use of their time."

Coconut Software's appointment scheduling solution is available at all of United's branches across six states, and the Member Service Center. The team at United will have the ability to track online bookings, cancellations, customer satisfaction scores and other metrics with new reporting capabilities, and will use the insights to evolve the appointment scheduling service to maximize members' preferences.

About United

United Federal Credit Union has served its Members since 1949 by helping them to build a sound financial future. United consists of more than 174,000 Member/owners worldwide and manages assets in excess of $2.8 billion. Its corporate offices and main branch are in St. Joseph, Mich., with additional branches in Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Equal housing lender. For more information visit www.unitedfcu.com.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is modernizing how banks and credit unions engage, because everyone's time is money. With a centralized, service engagement platform, financial organizations can optimize their workforce with real-time insights into sales and support interactions, while providing an effortless customer experience across all touchpoints, whether online, in-branch, or through the contact center. Coconut Software has been revolutionizing appointment scheduling since its launch in 2007. For more information visit www.coconutsoftware.com.

SOURCE Coconut Software