Vortex Companies and Minicam Enter Advanced Strategic Distribution Agreement

MaxLiner to Serve as Premier Distributor of Minicam's Dancutter® Robotic Cutting Systems and Speedylight® LED UV Curing System for Small Diameter Rehabilitation

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies ("Vortex"), a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has entered into an advanced strategic distribution agreement with Minicam, effective immediately. Under the agreement, Vortex's MaxLiner® division will serve as premier distributor of Minicam's flagship products, including the Dancutter® robotic cutting systems and the Speedylight® LED UV curing system for small diameter rehabilitation.

As part of this strategic relationship, sales, service, training, and technical support for both product lines will be handled through both MaxLiner's global headquarters in Charlotte, NC and its Orlando, FL sales and service location.

"Minicam has a long-standing reputation for engineering reliable, high-performance trenchless technology that contractors trust in the field," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "By bringing Dancutter and Speedylight into the MaxLiner portfolio, we're strengthening our ability to support small diameter rehabilitation contractors with a truly complete solution—pairing proven equipment and technology with the consumables and expertise they need to perform at the highest level. This agreement accelerates our mission to make trenchless projects more efficient, more predictable, and more successful for our customers."

Chase Dehne, President, Minicam Group added, "We're excited to partner with Vortex and MaxLiner to expand access to Dancutter and Speedylight solutions across the market. MaxLiner's trenchless focus, customer-first approach, and service capabilities make them an ideal partner to help contractors maximize productivity and project outcomes."

Expanded Customer Benefits and a Complete Small Diameter Suite

The addition of Dancutter and Speedylight further rounds out MaxLiner's small diameter solution suite, enabling MaxLiner to provide customers with a comprehensive package of equipment, technology, and consumables designed to address every stage of the trenchless small diameter rehabilitation process, including:

Cleaning

Camera Inspection

Lining

Reinstatement

Sectional repairs

By consolidating critical small diameter technologies under one support umbrella, the agreement is expected to help customers reduce downtime, simplify procurement, and improve overall project performance.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 45 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

About MaxLiner®

MaxLiner, a division of Vortex Companies, provides advanced trenchless rehabilitation solutions focused on small diameter pipe applications. MaxLiner offers equipment, liners, resins, consumables, and training to support end-to-end rehabilitation workflows.

About Minicam

Minicam is a leading manufacturer of specialist equipment for trenchless and underground infrastructure applications, including inspection, robotic cutting, and UV curing technologies designed to improve safety, quality, and efficiency in the field.

